Tracking Friday rain and storms

As we go through the middle part of your work week we are still expecting the warming trend to continue unabated until Thursday. By then high temperatures will now likely be in the low to even mid 70s for some in the southern ArkLaTex. You can expect more beautiful days of sunshine between now and then as well. But on Friday we are expecting the rain and storm clouds to return to the region with our next cold front. Rain will begin to move into the viewing area during the late morning hours and will late through the late evening on Friday. While some thunderstorms are likely, currently conditions indicate an atmosphere that is not very conducive for severe weather, but this is something we will watch closely.