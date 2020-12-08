Tracking Friday rain and storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After starting off the week on a beautiful note you can expect more of the same as we turn the page to your Tuesday. Chilly temperatures will again greet you as you head out the door, but temperatures will quickly rise into the mid 60s. We are still tracking fabulous weather for the ArkLaTex through Thursday. On Friday we are watching our next cold front that will be pushing into the region. This front will bring rain and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. Behind the front expect much cooler temperatures with highs on Sunday that might struggle to get into the low 50s.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure once again you grab the jacket as you head out the door as temperatures are around the 40 degree mark. But just like what we saw yesterday ample sunshine will quickly help our temperatures move up across the region. High temperatures though this afternoon will be milder with high temperatures that will likely be in the mid 60s.
As we go through the middle part of your work week we are still expecting the warming trend to continue unabated until Thursday. By then high temperatures will now likely be in the low to even mid 70s for some in the southern ArkLaTex. You can expect more beautiful days of sunshine between now and then as well. But on Friday we are expecting the rain and storm clouds to return to the region with our next cold front. Rain will begin to move into the viewing area during the late morning hours and will late through the late evening on Friday. While some thunderstorms are likely, currently conditions indicate an atmosphere that is not very conducive for severe weather, but this is something we will watch closely.
Behind the front expect much colder temperatures as we head into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s before Sunday looks to be a day where we struggle just to make it into the 50s. It is looking more and more likely that early next week we could see another widespread freeze event due to the cold front.
In the meantime, enjoy the beautiful weather we have ahead of us in the ArkLaTex! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
