Stray bullet hits Overton Brooks VA Medical Center; no injuries reported

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A stray bullet from shots fired in the area hit a window at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center Sunday night (Dec. 6).
A representative with the veterans facility on E Stoner Avenue says it happened around 8:40 p.m. The bullet came in through a window and hit a wall in an unoccupied room on the sixth floor. No injuries were reported.
The veterans facility says both the VA Police and Shreveport Police Department were notified of the incident; a safety message was also sent out to the entire staff.
The medical center sent out the following information about the incident:
“Maintenance was called and noticed a projectile on the floor of a room. VA Police were called and collected the item. Upon further investigation officers identified that a stray bullet entered the medical center through an exterior window. The room was not occupied and there were no injuries. VA Police and nursing leadership ensured the staff on duty were not affected by the incident, and nursing leadership will continue to follow up with any employee concerns.
The Shreveport VA makes the safety of its employees and Veterans a priority. This incident is not taken lightly, and our VA Police are in communication with the Shreveport Police Department who patrol the offsite property. OBVAMC Police are specially trained in response to threats and continuously conduct risk assessments that improve the safety and security of this facility.
Additionally, physical security of Overton Brooks is assessed frequently. The safety and continued care of our employees and Veterans are always at the forefront.”
