SPD: Officer’s vehicle carjacked, 1 injured; woman captured, charged

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has released information about a weekend incident where an officer’s vehicle was taken in an attempted carjacking and another officer was injured.
On Sunday, Dec. 6, officers were called regarding a disorderly person near the intersection of Greenwood Road and Metris Avenue.
During a struggle at the scene, a woman carjacked an SPD vehicle and attempted to drive off, according to police. While doing so, she struck an officer at the scene, who suffered minor injuries.
The woman who attempted to escape was captured.
She faces a charge of carjacking, aggravated flight and other charges, according to police.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.