Pair accused of trying to take $7,200 from elderly woman

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — They were trying to steal $7,200 from an elderly nursing home resident’s account; plus, they had her car, authorities say.
Now the Shreveport man and woman are being held in Caddo Correctional Center on multiple charges.
Nathan Pierce McCall, 31, and 35-year-old Megan marie Norris were arrested Monday, Dec. 7, at a bank where she was inside trying to negotiate the check while he waited in the victim’s car.
Sheriff’s deputies and Shreveport police officers report having found a loaded gun, multiple ammunition magazines, methamphetamine, marijuana and several of the victim’s checkbooks when they searched the vehicle.
The nursing home resident does not know Morris and McCall and did not give them persmission to do anything with her car and checkbooks, sheriff’s Detective Mike King said.
McCall also is suspected of previously negotiating another check from the victim’s account. Authorities did not say how nor when that happened nor how much was invovled.
Norris and McCall remain in Caddo Correctional, where they were booked Monday afternoon.
He faces one count each of forgery, possession of marijuana, poossession of methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
There also was an outstanding warrant for McCall’s arrest on a charge of simple burglary, authorities said.
No bond has been set on the two weapons charges and a probation violation. His bonds on the other charges total $33,500, booking records show.
Norris is charged with one count each of forgery and possession of methamphetamine. Her bonds total $7,500.
