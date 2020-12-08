Many mayor speaks on police chief’s death; special meeting regarding position to come

MANY, La. (KSLA) - Many Mayor Kenneth Freeman released new details surrounding the death of the city’s Police Chief Roger Freeman and plans to fill the position.
Mayor Freeman said that Chief Freeman was a diabetic and had vascular problems. Chief Freeman had bypass surgery on his leg — which led to infection. The infection resulted in three blood clots around his heart.
Chief Freeman was also diagnosed with COVID-19. He was placed on a ventilator.
On the morning of Monday, Dec. 7, a brain wave test was performed, which came back negative. Another was also done, and that also came back negative.
His family made the decision to take him off the ventilator on Monday afternoon. He later died at 5:15 p.m.
Mayor Kenneth Freeman plans to hold a special meeting with the council on either Thursday or Friday to appoint an interim police chief. The decision will be made by the end of the week.
The interim chief will serve until the April election. However, one of the requirements to serve as interim chief is that the person who would fill that spot must be a Many residents for the last 12 months.
The Mayor added that none of the Many officers at this point, including the assistant chief, meet that requirement. However, he added that he does have a specific person in mind. Mayor Freeman plans to meet with this person on Thursday morning.
