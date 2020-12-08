Man injured in shooting; police searching for 3 suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering following a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and police are looking for three people they believe are involved.
Officers got the call just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and responded to the 1800 block of Acorn Street regarding a shooting. That’s in Shreveport’s Stoner Hill neighborhood.
At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to Shreveport Police Spokesman Cpl. Glen Heckard, the victim is expected to recover.
Police are searching for three men wearing dark-colored clothing, including hoodies.
Anyone with information is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit the group’s website, or download the free P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
