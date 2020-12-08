Some hospitals in Shreveport-Bossier area at capacity due to COVID-19 pandemic

“Those things coupled have led to the creation at Willis-Knighton of a task force that deals with this issue, not on a weekly basis, not on a daily basis, but hour-to-hour basis to ensure that when those patients come through the emergency room, they come through for an operation or a cardiac procedure, as soon as they get through, they may have to hold a little longer than usual because there is not a bed available, but as soon as that bed is available, we move them in there as quickly as they can. So we have an army of staff that are working on those issues around the clock and I can tell you the healthcare workers, the doctors, unbelievable,” Crawford said.