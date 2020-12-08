Some hospitals in Shreveport-Bossier area at capacity due to COVID-19 pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The chief administrative officer with the Willis-Knighton Health System says all four of the health system’s facilities have reached capacity.
CAO Brian Crawford says the situation is fluid, and people are of course coming in and out of the hospital all the time, but that healthcare workers are overwhelmed. He says a shortage of nurses is affecting how patients are being seen. If someone comes into the emergency room, they may have to wait until a bed is available.
The health system has created a task force to deal with the current situation, though. Crawford says they’re talking with other hospital in the area that are experiencing similar problems.
“Those things coupled have led to the creation at Willis-Knighton of a task force that deals with this issue, not on a weekly basis, not on a daily basis, but hour-to-hour basis to ensure that when those patients come through the emergency room, they come through for an operation or a cardiac procedure, as soon as they get through, they may have to hold a little longer than usual because there is not a bed available, but as soon as that bed is available, we move them in there as quickly as they can. So we have an army of staff that are working on those issues around the clock and I can tell you the healthcare workers, the doctors, unbelievable,” Crawford said.
He says COVID-19 patients are taking up 34 of 124 available beds in Bossier. That’s more than 27% of the facility’s beds. Throughout the Willis-Knighton Health System, they’re seeing about 20% bed capacity being used by COVID-19 patients, Crawford says.
Crawford says during the colder winter months, the health system typically sees an increase in patients, and the rise in COVID-19 cases is only making that situation worse. He believes Thanksgiving gatherings likely contributed to the recent rise in cases, and with Christmas and New Year’s just around the corner, cases are only likely to increase more.
The light at the end of the tunnel is of course the vaccine, but Crawford believes we have yet to see the darkest part of the tunnel.
