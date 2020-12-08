First doses of Covid-19 vaccine expected in Louisiana next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Louisiana Department of Health says as many as 250,000 people could receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Louisiana by the middle of January. The initial doses are expected to arrive next week and will go to those most at risk.
Under what’s called Phase 1A, high risk health care workers as well as nursing home staff and residents will get the first doses. That phase is expected to be finished by the middle of January. Then, Phase 1B is estimated to begin in late January or February. During that time, first responders, essential workers, people of advanced age as well those with significant underlying health conditions will be vaccinated. The state estimates Phase 2 will follow around March, it will include others on the front lines.
“What we’re shooting for, is enough coverage out in the community, that spread of the virus suppresses itself, we’re thinking we need 60 to 65 percent coverage, we think about 10 percent of Louisiana already had covid,” said Joseph Kanter, M.D., with the Louisiana Department of Health.
LCMC Health says around 3500 high risk healthcare workers will be the first to be vaccinated within their hospital system. “We’re hoping that we can do a couple hundred employees a day combined throughout all our facilities,” said Jeffery Elder, M.D., with LCMC Health Emergency Medicine.
