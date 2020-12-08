Dispute over bicycle leads to shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the 3200 block of Fulton Street on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at around 1:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say the shooting stemmed from an altercation with a juvenile over a bicycle.
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA for updates.
