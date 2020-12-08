Dispute over bicycle leads to shooting

By Daffney Dawson | December 8, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 3:12 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the 3200 block of Fulton Street on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at around 1:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the shooting stemmed from an altercation with a juvenile over a bicycle.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA for updates.

