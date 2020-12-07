Warmer week ahead for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking warmer temperatures and generally dry conditions for the ArkLaTex. While the early morning hours will be chilly thanks to generally clear skies, we are expecting highs this week to consistently be in the 60s and could get to 70 degrees. We are not are not tracking any major rain chances for the region until Friday when a cold front will bring the ArkLaTex some rain and thunderstorms as we head into the weekend.
As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning, make sure you grab a jacket as it is a chilly start for the region. Temperatures that are down in the upper 30s this morning will rebound into the mid 50s this afternoon. While temperatures will be below average today we are still expecting ample sunshine and light winds for the region.
Heading through the bulk of the work week the weather for the region will be fairly consistent. Temperatures will be on the chilly side during the morning hours, but sunshine along with moderating temperatures will help push out temperatures up. Tuesday our high temperatures will be right around the 60 degree mark, and by Thursday don’t be shocked if high temperatures are able to get back to the 70 degree mark.
As we get to Friday and head into the weekend we are tracking our next weather maker on the horizon for the ArkLaTex. This will come in the form of a strong cold front that will bring heavy rain and cool temperatures for the region. The heavy rain will move through during the day on Friday and last potentially through the evening hours. By early Saturday the rain should be gone, but temperatures will be ten to fifteen degrees cooler compared to Thursday.
So enjoy the great weather we will see over the next few day before more wet weather arrives. Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
