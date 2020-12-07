Warmer week ahead for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking warmer temperatures and generally dry conditions for the ArkLaTex. While the early morning hours will be chilly thanks to generally clear skies, we are expecting highs this week to consistently be in the 60s and could get to 70 degrees. We are not are not tracking any major rain chances for the region until Friday when a cold front will bring the ArkLaTex some rain and thunderstorms as we head into the weekend.