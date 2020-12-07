Temperatures warming up ahead of our next cold front

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be rather mild this week. It will get up to the 70s before our next cold front comes in to knock the temperatures back down by this weekend.
This evening will be very quiet. There will not be any clouds around, so there will not be any rain either. Temperatures will be cooling down quickly after sunset. It will get down to the 40s, so you may need a jacket for any evening plans.
Tonight will be cold again. Temperatures will fall to the lower to mid 30s. Areas north of I-20 could see freezing temperatures. All across the ArkLaTex should see some frost as you start off your Tuesday. You may need to cover any plants with a blanket to prevent damage due to the very cold temperatures. It will be clear with no rain around.
Tuesday will start off cold, but will not stay that way for long. The sunshine will help heat temperatures up and and the winds will come out of the south. So, temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 60s. A couple places may see the lower 70s for a brief time.
Wednesday and Thursday will also be beautiful and sunny! There will not be any rain around, so keep the rain gear at home, and bring the sunglasses with you. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 60s, so it will be very warm. It should get up to the lower 70s on Thursday. A little above average for this time of the year.
Friday is when out next weather maker will arrive. A cold front will be moving in and will bring a lot of rain. There will be some storms involved as well. The rain should start Friday morning, but the heaviest will come in Friday evening. Friday night will also have more rain. By Saturday morning near sunrise, it should all be moving out by then.
It is unclear if there will be any severe weather or not. It is still a long way out, so things could change. We will be your First Alert and will be watching this very closely as the week wears on.
By this weekend though, once the rain is gone, it will be very sunny again. There will be no more showers Saturday afternoon or any time during the day Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler and will only warm up to the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Have a great week!
