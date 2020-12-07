Report: Matt Viator out as ULM head football coach

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe is in the market for a new head football coach.
Sources tell KNOE Sports Director Aaron Dietrich that Head Coach Matt Viator is out. The Warhawks are 0-10 this season and 19-39 overall under Viator.
Viator joined ULM in 2016 coming from McNeese State where he had a winning record.
Viator, a former high school head coach at Jennings and Sulphur, was the head coach at McNeese State for 10 years, leading the Cowboys to a 77-33 record, including a 10-0 regular season in his final year.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.