Officer fired upon while serving warrant, police say

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers with the Shreveport Police Department are on the scene in the Cedar Grove area where shots were reportedly fired at an officer.
More than a dozen units responded to the Cedar Grove neighborhood on Monday, Dec. 7 around 12 p.m.
Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say a law enforcement officer was shot at while a warrant was being served at the location. At this time, it does not appear that anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.