Officer fired upon while serving warrant, police say

Shots were fired at an officer serving a warrant in the Cedar Grove area Monday, Dec. 7. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas | December 7, 2020 at 12:51 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 1:20 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers with the Shreveport Police Department are on the scene in the Cedar Grove area where shots were reportedly fired at an officer.

More than a dozen units responded to the Cedar Grove neighborhood on Monday, Dec. 7 around 12 p.m.

Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say a law enforcement officer was shot at while a warrant was being served at the location. At this time, it does not appear that anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

