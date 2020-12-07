Monday, December 7: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, Dec. 7, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 252,136 total cases - 1,016 new cases
- 6,607 total deaths - 23 new deaths
- 1,423 patients in hospitals - increase of 31 patients
- 161 patients on ventilators - decrease of 1 patient
- 202,891 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Nov. 30 and Dec. 7.
- 96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 account for 21% of these cases
Since Sunday, Dec. 6, LDH says 10,915 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,728,845.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
