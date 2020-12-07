Man wanted after string of armed business robberies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the person believed to be responsible for a string of business robberies.
Police say in early November, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Circle K in the 100 block of E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. SPD officials say a Black man wearing dark clothes and a hoodie walked into the gas station and demanded money after pulling out a handgun. The man reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash, then ran away.
Investigators were able to review surveillance video and interview Circle K employees about the incident. Police say no injuries were reported and no shots were fired.
Police say they believe this man is responsible for multiple business robberies in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those with info can also call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or download the free P3 Tips app.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.