Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to girlfriend’s home, threatening officer with axe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been arrested after reportedly setting his girlfriend’s house on fire, then threatening a responding officer with an axe.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) says Michael McClanahan, 30, was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center on charges of simple arson and aggravated assault on a peace officer (two counts). He’s also facing more charges from another agency in connection with the case.
LAOSFM says during the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 4, firefighters called for help determining the cause of a house fire in the 6800 block of Delight Avenue in Shreveport. It was determined the fire was intentionally set in the kitchen. Investigators say several hours before the fire was started, McClanahan was involved in a physical fight with his girlfriend, as well as another couple living on the property.
After the fight, everyone left the home, officials say. When the couple returned to the house, they found the remnants of a small fire.
LAOSFM officials say when deputies found McClanahan near the scene and tried to take him into custody, he threatened deputies with an axe. He eventually surrended peacefully, officials say, and was taken into custody with the assistance of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.