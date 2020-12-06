Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ will go on

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ballet dancers and performers will take an outdoor stage next weekend for their annual “Nutcracker” production.
Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet had to put a hold on ticket sales after the Louisiana governor’s announcement that the state would be moving back to Phase II. The ballet company then worked to change venues and meet the COVID-19 guidelines required.
“[Ticket holders] were given several options,” explained Heidi Gerkin, the ballet’s executive director.
“One, of course, was just to convert to one of the three outdoor performances.
“We offered the option to convert their entire group of tickets they bought into one streaming ticket,
“They also had the option to say they don’t want to sit outside, and we would refund them; they could also make their ticket purchase a donation to the ballet.”
River Valley Church will host the performances Saturday and Sunday in its parking lot at 3800 Viking Drive. These will be the first in Bossier City.
“River Valley was kind enough to let us use that space,” Girken said. “They have a huge parking lot area.”
She said those tickets will be available for purchase sometime midweek. People will be sitting in “pods” of two or four, grouped with the people they came with.
“Once all of our ticket holders are accommodated, we should have some seats to sell to the general public.”
“The Nutcracker” is much anticipated event for the entire community.
For the ballet company, Girken said, it is the largest fundraiser of the year. “The thought of not having ‘Nutcracker’ this year was very scary because that’s how we survive.”
In 2018, RiverView Theater underwent renovations, forcing the ballet company to hold productions and practices at The Strand Theatre.
“We knew that was coming down the pipe, so we had been planning and saving money and getting ready for that. We did plan to immediately recoup that the following season.”
However, the ballet could only put on one full production and go through part of the performances slated for another show before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the U.S.
“It really was like a one-two punch,” Girken said. “We really have been operating month to month.”
IF YOU GO
What: “The Nutcracker”
When: 2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday Dec. 12 and 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 13
Details:
- Masks are required.
- Food trucks and the ballet company’s Nutcracker Boutique will be on site at each performance to help with fundraising.
