Shooting sends 2 people to the hospital
Two people were rushed to the hospital with possibly life-threatening wounds as a result of a shooting in a parking lot at West 70th Street at Pines Road in west Shreveport the afternoon of Dec. 6, authorities say. (Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | December 6, 2020 at 5:32 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 5:50 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A shooting in a parking lot in front of a tobacco shop has sent two people to the hospital with possibly life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 2:09 p.m. Sunday on Pines Road in west Shreveport.

The two people were arguing when a vehicle pulled up and someone in it started shooting, authorities say.

Nine police units, down from a dozen earlier, remain on the scene between West 70th Street and Steeple Chase Plaze Drive, dispatch records show.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.

Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

