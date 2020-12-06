Man fighting for his life, woman injured in gas station shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the corner of Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 6, on reports of a shooting.
According to police, a group of three to four men shot a man and woman outside of a gas station.
The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman was also transported, but her injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300.
