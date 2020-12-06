Lone Star PD gets mobile command center

Lone Star, Texas (KLTV) - First responders across the United States have benefitted from the 1033 Program which distributed surplus military equipment to those entities that qualify. One of the most recent East Texas agencies to receive a little government help is the Lone Star Police Department.
Sergeant Steven Rathbun says they received their military surplus vehicle in October, and plan to be flexible with its use.
“As we go along, different ideas, different situations we plan on adding more to it. Currently it has two TVs mounted in it; the capability to run any of our software off our laptops and can run in it. So anything I can do in a patrol car I can do in here,” Rathbun said.
And they can also monitor television broadcasts thanks to a power inverter hooked to the truck’s 24 volt system. The price tag?
“It doesn’t cost the city anything to go get this. We keep the maintenance and anything we add to it and outfit it with, we absorb the cost,” Rathbun said.
The TVs came from the LSPD budget, but much of the other equipment inside was donated. Rathbun says it can be used in different scenarios.
“One would be mobile command center in a natural disaster, something like that. We have a generator with scene lights that this thing will pull. So we can go anywhere; this town, any town, set it up as a mobile command aid station,” Rathbun said.
And they’re going to go through the application process again.
“After we finish outfitting this one then we’re going to get a secondary one that’ll basically just haul people,” Rathbun said.
Part of finishing it up is the requirement to demilitarize the vehicle.
“One of our local paint and body shops is donating a paint job for it,” Rathbun said.
Rathbun says it’s pretty much complete.
“We’re down to finishing touches on it and anything else we can pack into this thing to make it useful,” Rathbun said.
And not just for Lone Star. They plan on sharing the unit with agencies that may need it.
The vehicle came out of the Red River Army Depot and was originally a Humvee outfitted to be an ambulance.
