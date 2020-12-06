Another shooting sends 2 more people to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Gun violence continued into the evening Sunday in Shreveport with another shooting sending two more people to a hospital, according to an officer on the scene.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 6:33 p.m. Sunday in the area of Dowdell and West 77th streets in Shreveport.
Shreveport Fire Department has a half dozen units on the scene. Seven police officers are at the scene as well.
The shooting is the second in less than five hours Sunday in Shreveport.
A shooting at 2:09 p.m. on Pines Road sent two people to the hospital with possibly life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
Those two people were arguing when a vehicle pulled up and someone in it started shooting, authorities said.
Three police units remain on that scene between West 70th Street and Steeple Chase Plaze Drive, dispatch records show.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
