Quiet and cool weekend and work week ahead

During the morning hours, there’s a chance, very small, for a slight shower across the east Texas and the I-30 corridor but chances are only around 10% for now. During the day it will be partly cloudy but clearing during the day. If you’re headed out around 6am, temperatures will be in the low 40s. We’ll warm to the upper 50s for highs tomorrow. A COLD FRONT will be moving through during the day and out by early Monday morning. Rain chances remain slim again as this front will be drier. It will give a slight cool down, but wont last too long.