Quiet and cool weekend and work week ahead

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! A Frosty morning in the ArkLaTex with temperatures in the thirties but a warm up is on the way today and during the work week.
Today: temperatures will warm in the mid 50s around the top of the noon hour and top out for highs in the low 60s. Today we’ll have mostly sunny skies during the day with a few clouds moving in during the evening hours.
Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 30s and low 40s for yet another chilly morning, but not as cool or frost as Saturday.
During the morning hours, there’s a chance, very small, for a slight shower across the east Texas and the I-30 corridor but chances are only around 10% for now. During the day it will be partly cloudy but clearing during the day. If you’re headed out around 6am, temperatures will be in the low 40s. We’ll warm to the upper 50s for highs tomorrow. A COLD FRONT will be moving through during the day and out by early Monday morning. Rain chances remain slim again as this front will be drier. It will give a slight cool down, but wont last too long.
Overnight Sunday, temperatures are back in the mid 30s.
Monday: Sunny sunny sunny! Highs on Monday are only in the upper 50s once again under beautiful and quiet weather. By Tuesday we’ll reach the low 60s for highs once again under mostly sunny skies! Another great day for the beginning of the work week.
Warming up by the middle and end of the work week. Temperatures will run into the mid 60s those days so slightly warmer, but still a really nice day.
Have a fantastic Weekend and Holiday
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
