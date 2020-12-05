Jury finds Shreveport man not guilty of murder charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish District Court jury acquitted a Shreveport man of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges over four years after his arrest.
On April 22, 2016, Carlos Franklin, 40, was arrested for a shooting in the 4100 block of Martha Street that left Gina Foster dead and Syborio Foster wounded.
Witnesses at the scene said a small tan-colored sedan was stopped at a stop sign for an extended period of time before turning down Martha Street. Witnesses told police the passenger began shooting at a group of people standing outside.
Gina Foster was shot in the head, and Syborio Foster was shot in the shoulder.
During the trial, Curtis Foster and Syborio Foster testified that they saw Franklin in the passenger seat when he began shooting at them. There was no physical or photographic evidence presented to the jury that linked Franklin to the shooting.
J. David Shepherd, the contract attorney representing Franklin, pointed out the inconsistencies between witness testimonies, and inconsistencies between prior statements made by witnesses and the testimony given at trial.
The 12-person jury, nine women and three men, returned a not guilty verdict for both charges after 45 minutes of deliberation.
