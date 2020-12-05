COVID-19 testing locations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will be hosting free COVID-19 testing at various locations throughout December.
All tests will be performed inside the vehicle, with results provided electronically through the LSU Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threat Lab within 48-72 hours. No pre-registration is required for testing.
Locations listed below will perform testing at the same time every week for the month of December:
- Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Bossier Parish Community College (6220 E Texas Street, Bossier City, La.)
- Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Galilee Baptist Church (1500 Pierre Street, Shreveport, La.)
- Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: LSU-Shreveport (One University Place, Shreveport, La.)
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will be hosting testing at the following locations during the week of December 7:
- Monday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Valencia Park Community Center (1800 Viking Drive, Shreveport, La.)
- Tuesday - Wednesday, Dec. 8-9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Querbes Park Community Center (3500 Beverly Place, Shreveport, La.)
- Thursday - Friday, Dec. 10-11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Lakeside Park Community Center (2200 Milam Street, Shreveport, La.)
A valid ID is required to get a test at any of the listed locations.
