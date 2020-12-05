Bossier Parish residents vote on tax that would benefit correctional facilities

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Voters hopped from one election to another, with the 2020 presidential election and the run-off election being just over a month apart.
On Saturday, Bossier Parish voters decided to continue a property tax that benefits correctional facilities. It passed with 52% of the vote.
“I think we should help them any kind of way that we can,” Felton, a Bossier Parish voter, said. “Why? Because they are human, like anyone else.”
The proposal suggested an increase of two hundredths of a mill (.02) over the 3 mills tax authorized by the April 2011 election.
Its purpose is to help fund operations and maintenance of the facilities, including transportation and medical care for prisoners. It also provides funding for the Bossier Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Starting in 2022, it will continue for 10 years. It is expected to produce $3.1 million annually.
