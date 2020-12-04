Why it’s always colder during clear nights

Just like the clouds affecting temperature at night, the wind also can. If there is a breeze at all, that can slow the cooling process down overnight. If the winds are calm, then the temperatures can fall quicker. Wind direction also plays a part too. If it is blowing out of the south, that can make it much warmer overnight. If the wind is from the north, then the temperature can be cold, but not as cold as if it was a calm wind.