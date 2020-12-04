Voters soon head to the polls for early December election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Voters across Louisiana will head to the polls starting early Saturday morning to cast ballots on a variety of local elections, including a constitutional amendment, as well as races for Republican State Central Committee representatives.
One of the most anticipated elections is the run-off for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, the winner of which will succeed Dr. Ralph Abraham (R-LA). State Rep. Lance Harris (R-Alexandria) is taking on republican Luke Letlow, who was an aide to Abraham.
Voters will also decide on a constitutional amendment, which, if approved, would allow out-of-state members to serve on the University Board of Supervisors.
Here’s everything you need to know before heading to the polls:
- Voting runs from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Click here to find out where your voting location is and to view a sample ballot
- Bring a state I.D. or a military identification card
- Never wear any campaign apparel, such as hats, shirts or pins
As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue on a concerning trend, Mike Spence, clerk of court for Caddo Parish, is encouraging the public to vote - but, to do so safely. Of course, voters are recommended to wear masks but are not required to.
Poll workers will also be in personal protective equipment and will be regularly sanitizing voting booths.
“Go to the precincts, bring your own hand sanitizer even though there is some there,” said Spence. “If you want to wear gloves, wear gloves. Go and protect yourself, and we’ll do our best to protect you.”
Unlike the record-breaking droves of people who turned out to vote during the November 3 General Election, Spence expects lower turnout this Saturday.
“As always, I like to say we predict 100 percent turnout, we want everyone to vote and everyone should vote,” he explained. “The interest level is not high in this election.”
In fact, according to public state data, 173,840 people voted early for Saturday’s election. But, juxtapose that number with the turnout from the November 3 election, where 986,428 people cast ballots.
“Everything on this ballot is important to the citizens of Caddo Parish,” Spence said. “These are important things that affect you and I, some things might not as much, but this election does.”
As polls close, KSLA will have complete election results.
