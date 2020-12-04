Traffic stop leads to illegal firearms arrest

Traffic stop leads to illegal firearms arrest
A Northwest Louisiana man is facing multiple charges following his arrest on December 1. (Source: Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force)
By Alex Onken | December 4, 2020 at 8:45 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 8:47 AM

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Northwest Louisiana man is facing multiple charges following his arrest on December 1.

Jeremy Vines, 24
Jeremy Vines, 24 (Source: Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force)

Jeremy Vines, 24, of Winnfield faces a traffic violation, possession of an illegal weapon and illegal carrying of a weapon.

On Tuesday, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office received several complaints that a vehicle was speeding and running other vehicles off the road.

The vehicle was eventually pulled over near the intersection of South Drive and Woodard Drive by agents with the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.

During the traffic stop investigation, Vines admitted that he was concealing a .22 caliber Derringer in his pocket, which was secured by Agents for safety. It was determined that Vines did not have a concealed carry permit for the weapon. As the investigation continued, Agents gained consent to search Vines’ vehicle. While searching Vines’ vehicle, Agents located a 20 gauge sawed-off shotgun, several boxes of shotgun, .223 caliber, .45 caliber, and 22 caliber ammunition.
Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force

Vines was booked in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center with a court date of February 18, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.