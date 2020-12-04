Traffic stop leads to illegal firearms arrest

During the traffic stop investigation, Vines admitted that he was concealing a .22 caliber Derringer in his pocket, which was secured by Agents for safety. It was determined that Vines did not have a concealed carry permit for the weapon. As the investigation continued, Agents gained consent to search Vines’ vehicle. While searching Vines’ vehicle, Agents located a 20 gauge sawed-off shotgun, several boxes of shotgun, .223 caliber, .45 caliber, and 22 caliber ammunition.

Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force