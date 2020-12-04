Traffic stop leads to illegal firearms arrest

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Northwest Louisiana man is facing multiple charges following his arrest on December 1.
Jeremy Vines, 24, of Winnfield faces a traffic violation, possession of an illegal weapon and illegal carrying of a weapon.
On Tuesday, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office received several complaints that a vehicle was speeding and running other vehicles off the road.
The vehicle was eventually pulled over near the intersection of South Drive and Woodard Drive by agents with the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.
Vines was booked in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center with a court date of February 18, 2021.
