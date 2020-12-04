One man dead, 2 injured in triple shooting

Shreveport Police on scene (Source: KSLA)
By Charitee Blackmon | December 4, 2020 at 4:38 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 5:20 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning.

Officers received the call just before 1 a.m. to the 1900 block of Ford Street.

The body was found by police in the middle of the street.

Police also tell KSLA two other men showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds and may be related to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

