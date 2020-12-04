Milder weekend for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking gradually improving weather for the region along with temperatures that will be moderating. While we still will only see highs today that get into the mid 50s there is growing potential we will see temperatures get back into the 60s this weekend. While it is looking mostly dry over the weekend there is a some potential of a shower associated with an upper level disturbance moving through the region on Sunday. Thanks to that disturbance we should see a slight drop in our temperatures Monday before they rebound as we go through the middle of next week. Sunshine should also be dominant across the region as well.