Milder weekend for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking gradually improving weather for the region along with temperatures that will be moderating. While we still will only see highs today that get into the mid 50s there is growing potential we will see temperatures get back into the 60s this weekend. While it is looking mostly dry over the weekend there is a some potential of a shower associated with an upper level disturbance moving through the region on Sunday. Thanks to that disturbance we should see a slight drop in our temperatures Monday before they rebound as we go through the middle of next week. Sunshine should also be dominant across the region as well.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a jacket as its a chilly start as temperatures are down in the upper 30s to kick off the day. While we should see more sunshine than we did on Thursday temperatures will only move up modestly into the mid 50s compared to Thursday. But the sunshine this afternoon should help it feel a little more comfortable outside.
Moving into the weekend you should expect the warming temperatures to continue to move up for the region. Saturday right now is looking like the best day of the weekend with ample sunshine and highs temperatures that could reach into the 60s after starting the 30s during the morning. While Sunday is also looking mainly dry there is some potential for showers during the morning hours. This is due to an upper level low that will be moving out of the southwest and potentially combining with a cold front that will be side swiping through the region. Due to this, temperatures could just fall of the 60 degree mark Sunday.
Looking ahead to next week we are expecting a cool start to the week, but also comfortable temperatures for the midweek. Due to that front now expected to move through later Sunday, high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 50s for the ArkLaTex. Very quickly temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will move up into the low and potentially mid 60s across the region. All throughout the first have of the week we are expecting sunshine for most in the ArkLaTex.
In the meantime, tough it out with these chilly temperatures this morning! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
