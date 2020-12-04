Looking at the surge of COVID-19 cases, vaccine in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Louisiana is causing stress on local hospital systems.
Brian Crawford is the Chief Administrative Officer at Willis-Knighton Heath System. He says the hospital system is seeing an overwhelming number of hospitalizations after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Somebody told me the other day, that ‘I’m so over COVID’ and I said I really wish I could take that person to my ICU floors, where I got patients fighting for their lives,” Crawford says.
He stressed the importance of wearing a mask outside and following other social mitigation efforts.
Crawford also mentioned in the coming weeks that a vaccine is going to be available for healthcare workers. However, he doesn’t expect the general public to have access to the vaccine until next year.
Crawford said while he is not a physician or nurse, he has spoked to them about the vaccine and the public fears over safety.
“It’s not a live vaccine, people think ‘they are going to shoot me with a dose of COVID,’” Crawford says. “This wasn’t started nine months ago, they started working on the vaccine four years ago during the SARS epidemic.”
Crawford added that the coronavirus comes from the same strain of SARS. He says he trusts the vaccine and will take it along with his family.
For now, he is encouraging everyone to think about the bigger picture and wear a mask. Also, that there is hope as the vaccine will help prevent the virus from spreading.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.