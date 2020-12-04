Green Oaks Quarterback Keith Baker and the Collab Effort

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Friday night Green Oaks senior quarterback Keith “Boomtown” Baker has a shot at doing something special.
He needs just over 300+ passing yards to surpass the 10,000 yard mark for his career. Only 6 other quarterbacks in the state have ever reached that accomplishment. Boom is a humble and respectful young man and despite the adversity he’s faced along the way his perspective remains clear.
One man can’t win without a team and he says his success stems from the teams overall success.
The Green Oaks Giants also have chance at making history with a win tonight over St. Martinville and advancing to the 3rd round for the first time ever.
Running back Jam’es Sanders is also closing in on 1,000 yards rushing but the main goal is still win it all. It’s the goal that was set by the Minnion Jackson, their teammate who was tragically killed before the season started.
