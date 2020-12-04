Cold overnight with a nice weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be dropping overnight. It will be back to near freezing for the ArkLaTex. Afterwards though, this weekend is shaping up to be very nice!
This evening will have some good December weather. It will be mostly clear as the clouds continue to move away. Temperatures will be a bit chilly and will cool to the lower 40s. You should need a jacket for any evening plans.
Tonight will be mostly clear with no chance of rain. The clouds will stay away for the time being, but some could increase early Saturday. Temperatures will be very cold again due to the mostly clear conditions. It will fall to near, if not below freezing. So, you will need to cover any plants, or bring them inside. Same goes for your pets. Make sure they stay warm too.
This weekend is shaping up to be a good one! The sunshine will be out during the morning on Saturday, before some clouds increase in the afternoon and evening. We will stay dry though, as no rain will be possible. Temperatures, as mentioned, will start off very cold. In the afternoon, they will warm up to the lower 60s. So it will be very nice.
Sunday will have a very small shot of some rain. I have only a 10% chance, but I feel like that may still be generous. So, most of you will stay dry. Temperatures will begin in the 40s, and will top out in the upper 50s near 60 degrees. More clouds will be around, but the sunshine will also be mixing in. This is still great weather to do anything outdoors, although you may need a jacket.
Looking ahead to next week, it will be very beautiful! I expect abundant sunshine with no chance of rain through the first half of next week. There is actually a weak cold front moving in Sunday and exiting the ArkLaTex Monday morning. This will not bring any rain, but will keep the temperatures cool. Those temperatures will heat up to the mid 50s Monday and Tuesday, then the 60s by Wednesday.
By the end of next week, there are indications of rain moving back in the ArkLaTex. A cold front will be moving in from the north, and should have showers associated with it. The timing is still in question, so that could change. As of now, I have a 30% chance of rain for next Friday. The rain chances should increase by next weekend, if these trends continue. Temperatures should also remain in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Have a great weekend!
