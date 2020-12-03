Thursday, December 3: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Dec. 3, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 244,078 total cases - 2,774 new cases
- 6,524 total deaths - 23 new deaths
- 1,325 patients in hospitals - increase of 37 patients
- 142 patients on ventilators - increase of 8 patients
- 202,891 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2.
- 96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- 19% of the cases reported to the state today were individuals between the ages of 18 and 29
Since Wednesday, Dec. 2, LDH says 26,111 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,645,006. Of the tests reported today, 22,908 were PCR tests and 3,203 were antigen tests.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
