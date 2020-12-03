Sunshine returns for several days!

This weekend is shaping up to be very nice! The sun will be out shining and the rain will be nowhere to be found. Temperatures will start off in the 30s, but will then warm up to the mid to upper 50s. Sunday should see the lower 60s in the afternoon. It will still be below normal for this time of the year, but still not bad. This is great weather to do anything outdoors, although you may need a jacket.