Sunshine returns for several days!

(KSLA) - The beautiful weather comes back as the sunshine returns in time for the weekend. It will be great weather for many days once these clouds clear out.
This evening will still be cloudy. A couple spots might get a peek of sunshine, but otherwise it will be rather gloomy. If the clouds break apart long enough, it could be a pretty sunset. I am not holding my breath though. Good news is that it will remain dry with no rain. Temperatures will be a bit cool and will warrant a jacket. Temperatures should be in the 40s.
Look for a lot of those pesky clouds to clear overnight. We will still wake up to some clouds around, but there will be more sunshine at sunrise. It will not rain at all tonight, so no wet commute to work on Friday. With the clouds hanging around, temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 30s. If the clouds clear out sooner, it may be a little cooler.
Friday will get back to some prettier weather. There will still be plenty of clouds around in the morning, but more sunshine will be likely in the afternoon. The clouds will slowly clear away, and there will not be any shower activity. So leave the umbrella at home tomorrow. Temperatures will remain cold, and only heat up to the upper 40s to the lower 50s. It will still be nice weather to end this week!
This weekend is shaping up to be very nice! The sun will be out shining and the rain will be nowhere to be found. Temperatures will start off in the 30s, but will then warm up to the mid to upper 50s. Sunday should see the lower 60s in the afternoon. It will still be below normal for this time of the year, but still not bad. This is great weather to do anything outdoors, although you may need a jacket.
Looking ahead to next week, it will be very beautiful! I expect abundant sunshine with no chance of rain through the first half of next week. There is actually a weak cold front moving in Sunday and exiting the ArkLaTex Monday morning. This will not bring any rain, but will keep the temperatures cool. Those temperatures will heat up to the mid 50s Monday and Tuesday, then the 60s by Wednesday.
Have a great rest of the week!
