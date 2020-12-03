Shreveport woman arrested in Texas on murder charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman has been arrested on a second degree murder charge in the shooting death of Travis Smiley, 37.
Shreveport police responded to the 3600 block of Colquitt Road just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, on reports of a shooting.
Officers arrived on scene to find Smiley dead from a gunshot wound to his upper body.
After an investigation, detectives identified Shonda Walker, 35, as a suspect. Police obtained a arrest warrant charging her with one count of second degree murder and a bond set at $5 million dollars.
Police located Walker on the morning of Thursday, December 3, at a motel in Athens, Texas.
Athens Police Department and United States Marshal’s Task Force assisted Shreveport detectives with the arrest.
Walker was booked into the Henderson County Jail awaiting extradition to back to Shreveport.
Christopher Barton, 41, was also arrested on one count of obstruction of justice in connection to Smiley’s death. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. No bond has been set.
The investigation is on-going.
