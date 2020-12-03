100 Men of Shreveport continues effort to help bring coronavirus testing to underserved communities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For months now, an organization called 100 Men of Shreveport has continued to step to the plate to help bring coronavirus testing to those who might not otherwise be able to receive or afford a test.
Testing will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 at Galilee Baptist Church, located at 1500 Pierre Avenue in Shreveport.
Victor Gray, vice president of 100 Men of Shreveport, said this effort highlights the mission and purpose of this compassion group.
“We started out over 30 years ago as a mentoring organization,” he explained. “We were getting ready to start back up programming when the pandemic hit.”
Once the virus began permeating throughout Northwest Louisiana, Gray said there was an immediate need for COVID-19 testing in underserved communities.
“Some people don’t have the ability or the resources to get out to places, so we wanted to bring those tests to them,” Gray added.
Gray believes there is a disparity between ‘frontline’ workers and ‘essential’ workers. He added that just because someone works in an essential role does not mean they either have insurance or can afford to pay for an oft pricey coronavirus test.
100 Men of Shreveport, Gray stated, will never turn someone away from receiving a COVID-19 test.
“Without knowing, the spread can just continue to grow and grow and grow,” he said. “We want to make sure everyone knows their status, regardless of what situation they’re in.”
He also added that the benefit of knowing outweighs the discomfort of the test.
“It only takes a couple of seconds, a couple of deep breaths.”
As an added incentive, Gray said his organization will be passing out meals beginning at 11:45 a.m.
