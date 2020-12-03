Police standoff on Airline Drive ends; suspect in custody

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police Department, along with Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, had a standoff on Airline Drive and Misty Lane near Shed Road in Bossier City.
Police were surrounding a man inside of a truck believed to be connected to a suspected domestic dispute.
An abandoned 18-wheeler was found this morning on I-220 near Shed Road.
BCPD was called to the abandoned 18-wheeler on reports of a possible shooting. Police found evidence on the scene that a gun had been fired.
Officers believe Robert Sneed, III, 38, of Taylor, La., and Chabrielle Hester, 31, of Dallas, Texas, were involved in a suspected domestic dispute before leaving the site of the 18-wheeler.
Airline Drive at Shed Road is currently closed to traffic.
