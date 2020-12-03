Jefferson ISD to suspend in-class instruction, students return in January

JISD staff are prepared to assist students with remote instruction through the use of technology devices and hot-spots, as necessary. There may be specific situations or circumstances that requires the utilization of paper/hardcopy work-packets, as needed. Please communicate with your child’s teachers and/or administrators if you have questions or need help with anything. Our teachers and staff will continue reporting to work/campus to provide remote instruction for all of our students. We will be communicating specifics to you as necessary and details will be given to students tomorrow related to the delivery of instruction. Information will also be posted on the school’s website and Facebook pages as needed. Our teachers and staff will use Friday, December 4th as a preparatory day for remote instruction to begin on Monday, December 7th.