Gonzales man sentenced to 198 months in federal prison for child pornography

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 29-year-old man from Gonzales was sentenced to 198 months in federal prison for distributing and possessing child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.
Taylor Haynes will also serve five years of supervised release after serving his prison sentence. Haynes is to have no contact with minors at this time. He has also been ordered to pay $21,000 in restitution and will have to register as a sex offender for life, the department said.
Haynes used Facebook Messenger to distribute child pornography. During a search of his home, law enforcement found over 20 images and 40 videos of prepubescent minors and minors under 12 engaged in sexually explicit conduct. They also found numerous videos and images of Hayes sexually abusing a dog, the department said.
U.S. Attorney Brandon J. Fremin said, “This conviction and sentence contributes to the safety and security of children not only in our community, but around the world. Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue individuals whose actions exploit our youth. I applaud the work of our prosecutor and local, state and federal agents involved in this matter.”
“Investigating individuals like Taylor Haynes is one of the highest priorities of the FBI. Mr. Haynes violated innocent lives and we will continue to take an aggressive approach to identify unknown individuals involved in the sexual exploitation of children and the production of child sexual abuse material,” stated Special Agent in Charge Bryan Vorndran. “This sentence is the culmination of an investigation conducted by Special Agents and Intelligence Analysts who work tirelessly to remove sexual predators from children’s lives through the justice system.”
