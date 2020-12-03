Detectives searching for stolen SUV in connection with shooting that killed woman, her unborn son

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police believe a stolen vehicle might help them make an arrest in connection with a shooting that killed a woman and her unborn son.
So detectives are asking for help finding a black 2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition that has a “Blessed” sticker on a driver’s side rear window, police Cpl. Glen Heckard said.
The vehicle’s windows are tinted. And the compact SUV bears Louisiana license plate 800DRR.
The homicide occurred Sunday night in the 4200 block of Madera Drive in west Shreveport.
That’s where police found a crashed vehicle with a man and 30-year-old Miranda Smith inside. Both had been shot.
Smith and her unborn child later died at a hospital.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this vehicle or the fatal shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.