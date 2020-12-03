Clouds and cool temperatures slowly clear out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After the cold soaking rain across the ArkLaTex Wednesday we are slowly beginning to dry out across the region this morning. Cloud cover will stick around throughout the day and temperatures will remain on the chilly side. But as we get to the weekend temperatures should slowly moderate with highs on Sunday potentially getting back to the 60 degree mark. Looking ahead to next week we are not tracking any rain chances, but perhaps we could see a cold front that could drop out temperatures briefly Tuesday down into the mid 50s.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning while you will need the jacket once again we are at least expecting generally dry conditions for the ArkLaTex. A light shower is possibly early this morning, but by the afternoon we should just be dealing with pesky cloud cover. Temperatures this morning are starting the 40s and don’t expect them to warm up much past the 50 degree mark this afternoon.
Moving onto Friday and the weekend we are tracking the return of sunnier weather as well as temperatures that will be moderating. Highs on Friday will rebound into the mid 50s with decent amount of sunshine during the afternoon as an area of high pressure builds in across the ArkLaTex. Saturday we are tracking more sunshine and highs will be moving into the upper 50s. While the clearer skies will allow our afternoon highs to be warmer, overnight lows will drop back down into the upper 30s. The trend of sunny weather will continue on Sunday and it is looking more and more likely our high temperatures will be able to get back into the 60s.
Looking ahead to next week we are still expecting a dry week through at least next Wednesday. But there is potential we could see a cold front drop through the region later Monday and early Tuesday would cool our temperatures temporarily. The main impact of this front is that it would increase the potential for another freeze in the ArkLaTex early Tuesday morning. Very quickly though by next Wednesday our highs would return to the mid 60s along with sunshine.
In the meantime, grab the jackets but you can leave the umbrellas at home today. Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.