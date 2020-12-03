Clouds and cool temperatures slowly clear out

Moving onto Friday and the weekend we are tracking the return of sunnier weather as well as temperatures that will be moderating. Highs on Friday will rebound into the mid 50s with decent amount of sunshine during the afternoon as an area of high pressure builds in across the ArkLaTex. Saturday we are tracking more sunshine and highs will be moving into the upper 50s. While the clearer skies will allow our afternoon highs to be warmer, overnight lows will drop back down into the upper 30s. The trend of sunny weather will continue on Sunday and it is looking more and more likely our high temperatures will be able to get back into the 60s.