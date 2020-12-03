2 campuses locked down over “threats of violence,” Caddo School District reports

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “Threats of violence made on social media” led to the temporary lockdown of two Caddo public high schools Thursday.
And a statement the School District released toward the end of the school day says one person has been arrested.
“We are thankful to our law enforcement partners for the swift action and arrest of the individual responsible for the threat at C.E. Byrd and continue to work with law enforcement to investigate the threat at Booker T. Washington.”
School District spokeswoman Charnae McDonald told KSLA News 12 that a student has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat at C.E. Byrd High in the 3200 block of Line Avenue in Shreveport.
The threat at Booker T. Washington High in the 2100 block of Milam Street in Shreveport was one of gun violence and involved a different person, she said.
A 15-year-old Byrd High student has been booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing for allegedly making the bomb threat, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.
“Just after 10 a.m. today, the student alerted school officials that he had seen a threat against the school on Instagram.”
The sheriff’s office’s cyber crimes unit traced the Instagram account to the juvenile who reported the threat. The student created the account so he could make the threat because he wanted to leave school, sheriff’s Capt. Bobby Herring said.
Byrd High was locked down for more than an hour Thursday while faculty members, Caddo sheriff’s deputies and members of the Shreveport Fire Department searched the campus, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Both lockdowns were lifted and the two schools resumed normal operations after Caddo sheriff’s deputies and members of Shreveport’s fire and police departments searched the campuses and found no threats, the School District’s statement says.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.