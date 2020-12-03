2 campuses locked down over “threats of violence,” Caddo School District reports

One person has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat that led to a lockdown Dec. 3 at C.E. Byrd High in the 3200 block of Line Avenue in Shreveport, according to Caddo School District. A threat of gun violence by a different person the same day resulted in a lockdown at Booker T. Washington High in the 2100 block of Milam Street in Shreveport, a School District spokeswoman told KSLA News 12.