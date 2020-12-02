Woman found guilty of stealing almost $80,000 from employer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish jury has convicted a Shreveport woman who was accused of stealing almost $80,000 from her employer in 2018.
Laquanisha Leroycia McCoy, 24, was found guilty of felony theft of more than $25,000 Wednesday, Dec. 2, after the jury deliberated for 80 minutes.
McCoy began employment at a local family-owned small business in March 2017 and worked there through June 2018. In June 2018, the business received a call from its credit card processing company saying that eight fraudulent refunds totaling $78,933.03 were drawn on the business’s account .
Further investigation showed that all eight transactions went into McCoy’s bank account.
McCoy faces a sentence of up to 20 years at hard labor and/or a fine of up to $50,000 when she returns to face District Judge Charles Tutt on Dec. 17.
