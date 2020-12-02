Suspect in Ohio homicide fatally shot in Louisiana, FBI says; kidnapped Akron-area nurse found safe

PINEVILLE, La. (WOIO) - A suspect wanted in connection for an Ohio homicide was shot and killed Tuesday in a Louisiana hotel while FBI agents executed an arrest warrant.
Investigators confirmed that James Edward Hawley, a Cleveland man who was also known as Ahmad Ben David, was the same suspect who kidnapped 45-year-old Nichole Bronowski, an Akron-area nurse.
Officials held a press conference on Wednesday morning to discuss details in the case and decipher the connection between Bronowski and the Belmont County murder.
According to the FBI and the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, the 47-year-old suspect allegedly kidnapped Bronowski from her Cuyahoga Falls home and brought her to her mother’s house in Barnesville.
Hawley then allegedly killed Bronowski’s mother on Thanksgiving.
Federal investigators were able to track down Hawley to Louisiana. While serving an arrest warrant, a shootout between the FBI and Hawley took place.
According to the FBI, Hawley was killed during the gunfire exchange. One FBI agent was also shot.
The FBI said it does appear there was a relationship between Hawley and Bronowski, who was found safe at the scene in Louisiana.
This is a developing story.
