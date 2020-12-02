NWS: Brief tornado touched down with storms more than a week ago

The tornado, rated EF-1 with maximum winds of 100 mph, touched down at 1:51 am near County Road 446 in Panola County. A few small trees were snapped at this location. The tornado tracked northeast about a third of a mile from there crossing FM 31S near a residence. At least 10 large pine trees were either snapped or uprooted here, but no significant structural damage was found. The tornado may have continued on the ground a little beyond this point according to radar data, but heavily forested terrain made it impossible to follow the damage track any farther. No injuries were reported with the storm.