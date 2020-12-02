NWS: Brief tornado touched down with storms more than a week ago

A line of strong to severe storms that crossed the ArkLaTex the night of November 24th and 25th and produced wind gusts of up to 60 mph also produced at least one brief tornado. In a delayed storm report, the National Weather Service in Shreveport has determined a tornado touched down southeast of Carthage in Panola County, Texas.
The tornado, rated EF-1 with maximum winds of 100 mph, touched down at 1:51 am near County Road 446 in Panola County. A few small trees were snapped at this location. The tornado tracked northeast about a third of a mile from there crossing FM 31S near a residence. At least 10 large pine trees were either snapped or uprooted here, but no significant structural damage was found. The tornado may have continued on the ground a little beyond this point according to radar data, but heavily forested terrain made it impossible to follow the damage track any farther. No injuries were reported with the storm.
