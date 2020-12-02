Marshall Education Foundation awards $33,000 in teacher grants

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - The Marshall Education Foundation is continuing their mission of improving education at Marshall ISD.
Recently, the organization gave out $33,000 in grants to the district.
Among those grants, included a new trauma mannequin for the Health Sciences Department. This will give students a better perspective of how trauma affects the body.
“Since 2012, we have given over $250,000 to district teachers and classrooms,” Education Foundation President Christy Godwin says. “That’s a significant impact.”
Right now the Foundation is hosting a raffle called the Merry Maverick Christmas “Backyard Party.” You can pick up a $5 raffle ticket at any of the locations below.
Locations:
- First Methodist Day School
- Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Marshall
The drawing is at Patterson on Friday, Dec. 18th at 10 a.m.
All funds raised go directly back to the students, staff and classrooms of MISD. To learn more about the foundation please click here.
