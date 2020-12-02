Louisiana high schools requiring in-person testing amid coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High school students across the state have started end of curriculum testing which is required by the department of education.
But some parents are not pleased their virtual learners will have to head inside of a school to take the test.
“They shouldn’t be risking their lives,” said Dawn Kelley. “They shouldn’t have to do it.”
Dawn Kelley has two children enrolled in the East Baton Rouge school system. She says she was furious when she got an email stating both students would be required to physically attend their school to take the test.
“I’m mad because they shouldn’t have to go take it,” Kelley said. “They can give it to them online or figure out something.”
Since 2007 high school students enrolled in algebra one, geometry, English 1 and 2, biology and American history have been required to pass the EOC test upon completing those courses, in order to earn their high school diploma.
“My daughter says she doesn’t want to fail so she wants to go take the test,” Kelley said. “But she don’t want to go to school because she don’t want the chance to get sick. That’s why she wanted to do virtual.”
WAFB’s Donovan Jackson asked, “Do you feel like they did enough to make parents aware that their kids who are signed up for virtual learning would still have to take those required test inside the school?”
“They didn’t,” Kelley said. “I don’t want them to go, they not going. Cause they can’t replace my children; that’s how I been looking at it. Since Money can’t replace my children, you can’t sue them and if something happens to them all they are going to say is I’m sorry. Not my children.”
The East Baton Rouge school system says while they are making testing accommodations during the pandemic, when and how students take the test is decided by the state department of education. The department said they are providing several options for concerned parents and students. this includes testing on weekends, testing students individually, offsite testing, and multiple testing windows. however, virtual testing will not be an option.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.