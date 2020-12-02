Great weather returns later this week

(KSLA) - The weather conditions will be improving as we go through the next couple days. The rain will end tonight, and the sunshine will be back in time for the weekend!
This evening will still be rather nasty! The rain will be hanging around with no sunshine before sunset. There will be heavy downpours in a few spots. You will need your umbrella if you have any outdoor plans. You will also need a coat as temperatures will remain quite chilly! It will be in the 40s all evening.
Tonight, the rain will finally start to wind down and move out. There will be more rain on the east side of I-49, but that will be gone by sunrise. There will still be some heavy downpours in a few spots, but no thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 40s, so it will be chilly, but no too cool.
Thursday will go back to some dry weather, but still not sunny. It will be a rather gloomy looking day for many of you. The clouds will be sticking around for much of the day. A quick and light shower is possible, but most of you should not have to worry about any rain. I have only a 10% chance. Temperatures will be chilly again, and will heat up to the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Friday will get back to some prettier weather. There will still be plenty of clouds around, but more sunshine will be likely throughout the day. The clouds will slowly clear away, and there will not be any shower activity. Temperatures will remain cold, and only heat up to the upper 40s to the lower 50s. It will still be nice weather to end this week!
This weekend is shaping up to be very nice! The sun will be out shining and the rain will be nowhere to be found. Temperatures will start off in the 30s, but will then warm up to the mid to upper 50s. It will still be below normal for this time of the year, but still not bad. This is great weather to do anything outdoors, although you may need a jacket.
Looking ahead to next week, it will be very beautiful! I expect abundant sunshine with no chance of rain through the first half of next week. Temperatures will be a little cool and heat up to the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday, then the 60s by Wednesday.
Have a great rest of the week!
