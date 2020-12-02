Gift ideas for a budget or those working from home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many of us are shopping on a budget this year for the holidays. With the pandemic forcing many to go without a job or work from home, there’s less extra money to buy gifts.
Adria Goins caught up with CNET.com contributor Roger Cheng to ask him about the sites 2020 Holiday Gift Guide and how it can help many of you find presents for less.
“One of the best gifts that we have is the Amazon Fire TV stick 4K,” said Cheng. “It’s a little USB stick that plugs into the back of your TV and it gives you a bunch of streaming serves.”
Cheng said CNET.com found the stick for $30 and put the device under the “gifts for under $30” section on the Holiday Gift Guide.
“Another one: there’s a lot of attention on the Airpods but obviously those are fairly pricey. There is one set we recommend. It’s the Tribit XFree Go wireless headphones. They’re over the ear headphones. They’re a decent quality. $25 and really a good deal,” said Cheng.
The Holiday Gift Guide breaks down gifts into specific price points so you can find ideas for any budget.
“We have people constantly looking and refreshing the site to make sure the deals we post are the best deals possible,” said Cheng.
This year has also forced many to use the home as more of an office.
“For the better part of the year it was a real struggle to find the right equipment. The good news is the supply is going to get a lot better now as far as since this is normalized to our new reality,” said Cheng.
CNET.com put together a list of home office ideas as well.
“We have a weighted mouse for your hands so you’re not developing carpel tunnel syndrome. Consider a better chair. People often don’t think about the chair as a critical part of your work experience,” said Cheng.
To see the holiday guide for yourself, click here.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.